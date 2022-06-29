Thanks for Small Things for Ukraine

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to thank our Warwick community for supporting “Small Things for Ukraine,” our popup food truck and music festival, which took place on Saturday, April 23rd. Thanks to the generosity of our community, Small Things raised $10,000 for Ukraine relief.

These monies will be fully donated to World Central Kitchen, a 501c3 nonprofit organization serving millions of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as people remaining in the country. Small Things for Ukraine was a beautifully inspiring day. The sun was shining, with smiles, laughter and even dancing everywhere we turned! We’re filled with gratitude for the joyful support and generosity offered. We asked our community to help us to help Ukraine, and the response was simply incredible!

We’d like to thank everyone who supported the success of the day ~ ~ To our food and dessert trucks, musicians, and craft artisans, thank you for being the heart of the festival. You make the party! ~ To the numerous local businesses that donated raffle items, appreciation gifts, event supplies, rentals and more, your kind-hearted generosity is so very much appreciated!

Our heartfelt gratitude to All Together Now LLC, Barrel 28, The Bungalow, Coquito, Craft Beer Cellar, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Double S Smokehouse, Eddie’s Roadhouse, Etched In Time, Flags and Jewelry LLC, Forage and Gather Market, Frazzleberries Country Store, Grappa Ristorante, Jenc’s Party Rental, Landmark Inn, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Newburgh Brewery, Newhard’s The Home Source, Oak & Reed, Old Stone House Inn and Restaurant, Peck’s Wine & Spirits, Pennings Farm Cidery, Rushing Duck Brewing, Style Counsel, Sweet Cookie Boutique, Sweets & Treats Candy Shoppe, Taco Hombre, Warwick Press, and Westtown Brew Works.

~ To Warwick Valley Central School District, thank you for offering numerous venue options to our local nonprofit community, and for kindly sharing your beautiful space and resources with us. ~ To Warwick Fire Department and Warwick Police Department, thank you for helping us manage an overfilled propane tank, and for keeping us safe here in Warwick each and every day. ~ To Senator Mike Martucci, thank you for taking the time to enjoy and support our community event with your beautiful family. ~ To our volunteer army who made this event happen on a tiny little 4-week timeline, from our planning crew to our event day volunteers ~ your hearts are as big and beautiful as your smiles. Thank you for sharing your time and talent!

Most importantly, to each and every person who supported our event by giving to help Ukraine, by attending and enjoying the day, as well as sharing donations online, by mail & in person – thank you! I find myself saying daily that we don’t do what we do at Small Things alone. Why? Because we’re a nonprofit organization that’s here, in our community, for our community, and our community supports our efforts each and every day. Kindness comes in all sizes, and we’re blessed to be surrounded by super-sizers. Thank you.

Be well, Tracy Gregoire Founder, Small Things Inc