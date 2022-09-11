Thanks for Florida concert finale

To the editor:

The final Florida community concert for the 2022 season was on Thursday evening, September 8. The Chamber of commerce sponsors the concerts. We are assisted by donations from businesses, and the village allows us use of the park, gives us trash cans, mows and provides a port-a-potty.

Held at the Seward-Mapes Homestead Park in Florida, our concerts are a bring your own chair / blanket event. The weather was pleasant and the music was great, The Adler Family Band, a German-Austrian American band and one of the country’s Best Oktoberfest party bands provided the entertainment.

As you can see in our photo....dancing is encouraged!

We would like to thank The Village Of Florida and the Department of Public Works for their assistance with these events.

We’d also like to thank all of our sponsors for this year’s series and are looking forward to “Keep the Music Flowing 2023.”

Beth Fuller

Secretary Florida Chamber of Commerce