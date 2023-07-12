Thank you for investing in the community’s future

Dear Mayor, Town Council, DPW and the many other contributors:

I am writing today to express my sincere appreciation for the work that you all are doing to preserve our parks and recreation facilities. As a resident of the town of Warwick for over 20 years, I have seen firsthand the positive impact that these spaces have on our community.

When my children were little we would often visit the local parks to play on the playground, go for a walk, listen to music or have a picnic. These memories are some of my fondest and I am so grateful that I continue to visit all of these beautiful spaces in our town.

I have been particularly impressed with the improvements that have been made to our parks. Stanley Deming park playground is a masterpiece for children of all ages, Memorial Park for sports and leisure is encompassing for many sports we even have a skate park. To have the foresight to save our open spaces and gift them to the community is unparalleled and truly has not gone on notice.

Take for example the new town park called Mountain Lake Park formerly Kutz Camp it is a wonderful place for walking, swimming, tennis and just relaxing. The free concerts on Railroad Green and GWL Town park have been nothing short of incredible.

But my very favorite of all is Wickham Woodlands Park. What an amazing, wonderful gift this park is for all of us! There is a beautiful new pavilion and the walking trails are well-maintained and very clean. From Downlands Brewery, The Last Whisky Bar to kayaking, hiking, picnicking and fishing to the proposed new garden park in the works all are truly precious gifts to all.

I know that preserving our parks and recreation facilities is not always easy, but I believe that it is an investment in our community’s future.

These spaces provide a place for people of all ages to come together and enjoy the outdoors.

Thank you again for your leadership in this important area. I know that our parks and recreation facilities will continue to be a valuable asset to our community for many years to come.

Many, many thanks and keep up the great work!

Donna Roberts

Warwick