Where a giant walks, the world is changed.

Warwick is changed for the better by Michael Sweeton. His bombast-free, steady leadership has made Warwick a model for the county and the state.

Too many pols are parading their egos like a designer-dog, not Sweeton. His successor should study the Sweeton method of leadership to help ease him into the executive job.

Good luck Michael post-Warwick Town.

FC Olert

Warwick