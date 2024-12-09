Sustainable Warwick heat pump survey

Sustainable Warwick is surveying community members about their experience heating and cooling their homes with heat pumps, including air-source heat pumps (which usually have mini-splits) and ground-source heat pumps.

If you have heat pumps and would like to take the survey (forms.gle/yZEdtywjY2jhh9C17), please contact our Climate and Energy Committee via email (CleanEnergy@sustainablewarwick.org). You could also visit the SW Facebook page and find a link to the survey there.

Michael Helme, Sustainable Warwick

Warwick