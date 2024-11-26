Support the Sugar Loaf Historical Society

Dear Community Members, since its founding in 2007 by the New York State Education Department, the Sugar Loaf Historical Society (SLHS) has tirelessly worked to preserve and celebrate our region’s rich natural and cultural history. What makes SLHS unique is its dedication to operating without public funding, relying solely on the generous contributions of individuals like you to support its vital work in education, research, and preservation.

In 2023 and 2024, with your invaluable support, SLHS achieved significant milestones:

• Commissioned four new William Pomeroy G. Foundation “Legends and Lore” markers, bringing the total in Orange County to six.

• Sponsored five different history presentations.

• Conducted numerous natural history surveys.

• Advocated successfully against several destructive development projects.

• Crowdfunded the official SLHS Historic Marker for Sugar Loaf Mountain.

These accomplishments are a testament to the power of community support. As we do not receive public funding, your generous donations are the sole means by which we can carry out our work. Every contribution, no matter the size, is vital in helping us continue our mission to preserve and celebrate the rich history of Sugar Loaf.

This Giving Tuesday, we invite you to join us in making a lasting impact. Your donations not only support our current projects but also ensure that we can continue to advocate for preservation and educate future generations about our heritage, both cultural and natural. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donations can be made via PayPal at: bit.ly/SLHSNY. Alternatively, checks can be sent to: SLHS PO Box 114 Sugar loaf, NY 10981 Thank you for your continued support and commitment to preserving the legacy of Sugar Loaf. Together, we can make a difference.

Holly Wright, President

Sugar Loaf Historical Society