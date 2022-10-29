Support Houle

We are going to vote for Dorey Houle for NY State Senator because she takes the correct stand on our “kitchen table issues.” She respects and supports our police force in carrying out their job of arresting criminals. She wants to have the Bail Bond Reform Act abolished to prevent those who are charged with a crime to be immediately released enabling them to repeatedly commit violent crimes such as murder, rape and armed theft. Dorey supports our residents who have qualified for the” right to carry” to allow them to do so. She supports schools that teach respect for people no matter what their race, religion or, ethnic heritage and is against teaching Critical Race Theory. She supports a fiscal policy that will lower our taxes and cost of living. Dorey wants to preserve the land and promotes common-sense growth. Her goal is to have New Yorkers believe that their future is in New York State.

Edward & Linda Dubin

Florida