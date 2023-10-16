Support for Karen Amundson

I have known Karen Amundson for several years and believe she is eminently qualified to be our next town justice. Her 22 years of courtroom experience gives her the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure that justice in Warwick will be both firm and fair.

As a mother of young adults she is sympathetic and knowledgeable of the difficulties facing young people today. Karen has the right temperament and decision making ability to see that justice is administered in a fair and even manner. Karen is a warm and approachable person who will make a terrific town justice. Please consider a vote for Karen Amundson on November 7.

Bridget Murphy

Warwick