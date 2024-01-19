Support for Houle

Please consider the following when you vote next November. Although religious participation has waned over the years, I’m not sure it’s left the country.

“Introduced by Sen. Skoufis... An act to amend the public health law, in relation to limiting exemptions from immunizations; and to repeal certain provisions of such law relating to religious exemptions for certain post-secondary students.” But wait, there is more.

“No organization or entity, including a local government, school board, business, or employer, which requires immunization against any disease shall permit any exemption from such requirement except a medical exemption.”

These quotes are taken from Senate bill 8113 and are your NY Senator James Skoufis’ words exactly! He won last election by a mere 1.4%. I would hope that every Judeo-Christian person in his district votes him out next November by double digits. Dorey Houle, who barely lost that election, is running against him this November. She has strong religious liberty and will work hard to reverse this and much other damage this person has caused in our state.

Our First Amendment states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” Senator Skoufis cannot do this legally. Let’s petition his butt out of Albany!

Jack C. Collins, MSG, US Army Retired

Monroe