Supervisor’s update, snowstorm edition

Last week’s snowstorm was a gentle reminder that winter is still very much upon us. Our DPW crews began their workday at roughly 3 a.m. Tuesday morning as the snow began to fall. Working through the morning and into the day, our crews stayed on top of the 10-12 inches that fell over the course of six hours.

I understand some may hope their road gets plowed more quickly, but please keep in mind Warwick is the largest town in Orange County and we have more town roads to plow than any other town in the county. If anyone has an issue before, during or after a snow storm, please feel free to reach out to me at supervisor@townofwarwick.org or by contacting Town Hall at 845-986-1120, ext 5.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick