Supervisor’s Corner, week of Jan. 15

As my second week in Town Hall wraps up, I have become immersed in the many issues, challenges and opportunities we face within our town. It has been an exciting, albeit overwhelming, couple of weeks! My initial focus has been to meet with the staff and department heads to begin understanding all of the roles and responsibilities not just within Town Hall but all throughout our local government operations. I have met with all of our professional services teams including engineers, planners, attorneys and of course our water and sewer operators. In the short time since taking office, I have handled countless constituent issues, met with many residents, handled land preservation issues, building issues, staffing issues and the list goes on. I have begun working on some key issues affecting our villages, including the Jayne Street bridge replacement project in Florida, the water treatment issues in Pine Island, and the construction of Greenwood Lake’s newest skate park and the building of Centennial Park in the town’s Morahan Waterfront Park.

What has become increasingly clear in my first two weeks is our town government has some incredible staff. The folks who work not only in Town Hall but all throughout our government operation are dedicated, knowledgeable, and committed to good government. I look forward to working with each of them as a team to support our residents, improve our town, and continue making Warwick a better place than how we found it.

Jesse Dwyer, Warwick Supervisor

Warwick