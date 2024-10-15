Supervisor’s corner

Construction will begin on the “Bike / Hike Trail System.” A grant secured nearly 20 years ago is being put to work as construction on this trail system begins next week. The project is two separate projects that includes signage in the Amity section of Warwick indicating a safe bike route through our backroads. Additionally, the grant funded project will create a hiking trail connecting Cascade Lake Park to Warwick County Park located at Hickory Hills Golf Course. The project will continue through the winter and is expected to open in the spring. The final phase of the project will be a timber foot bridge spanning Long House Creek near Cascade Road.

Ana Kanz, Receiver of Taxes, is accepting taxes on behalf of the various school districts within the town of Warwick at the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway (October 1 – October 31 – with penalty). Credit cards are accepted for online payments. (A convenience fee will apply.) Only checks and cash are accepted for in-person payments.

For more information, log onto egov.basny.com/warwick or townofwarwick.org.

Veteran’s Day Parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, hosted by Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662. This parade will take place on Main Street in Warwick with a start time of 11:11 a.m. to honor our veterans. Please consider attending and showing your support for those brave soldiers who fought for our freedom.

A work session of the town board will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

The next regular meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the town board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick