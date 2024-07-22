Supervisor’s corner

The Town of Warwick Friendly Visitor Program is seeking volunteers for their town-wide programs. The Warwick Friendly Visitor Program is a volunteer-based organization that is committed to serving the needs of our aging population as well as our town veterans. The program provides transportation to and from medical appointments, assists with grocery shopping, provides wellness calls to check in on residents and even visits homes to spend time with neighbors who need it most. In speaking with local veteran organizations, it has become abundantly clear that they need our help as well.

Veterans, unlike any other American with health insurance, cannot go to whatever doctor or specialist they want. Although there are nearby clinics, if a veteran needs chemotherapy or any other prolonged treatment, this must be done at Castle Point Veterans Hospital located 39 miles from Warwick. The federal government instituted the CHOICE Act, which allows veterans to choose another option if they live more than 40 miles from a nearby VA, leaving our town’s veterans excluded from that option. Many veterans cannot find dependable rides for this necessary treatment and that’s where the Friendly Visitor Program comes in. The FVP will coordinate with veterans in need to work out the details of medical trips, we just need the volunteers to help drive our local veterans. Will you help? If you are interested in helping the FVP with either local efforts or the veteran transportation, please reach out our program coordinators at volunteers@jfsorange.org or by calling Town Hall at 845-986-1124 and leave a message after the Friendly Visitor prompt.

It is that time again for senior citizens in our town to get their tickets to our annual Senior BBQ on Tuesday, August 27 (Rain Date: August 28). This event is free to any senior citizen residing in the town of Warwick, thanks to the generous donations of so many community service organizations, our veterans’ groups, Warwick Valley Rotary and the support of many volunteers. Our seniors will be served hot dogs for lunch and then a complete chicken dinner. A fun-filled day kicks off at 11 a.m. at the town park on Union Corners Road. Stop by the supervisor’s office to pick up your ticket, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick