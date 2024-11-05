Supervisor’s corner

The Annual Veteran’s Day Parade: Monday, Nov. 11, hosted by Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662. This parade will take place on Main Street in Warwick with a start time of 11:11 a. m. to honor our veterans. Please consider attending and showing your support for all the brave men and women who fought and continue to fight for our freedom. The parade concludes at Memorial Park where a service to honor veterans will take place.

Warwick Valley Rotary Club Annual Coat, Hat, Gloves Drive: benefiting Warwick Area Farmworker Organization, Catholic Charities along with many other local organizations in need. Gently used coats, hats and gloves can be dropped off here in the lobby of Town Hall until November 15. Donation boxes can also be found at the following locations: Warwick Village Hall, Albert Wisner Public Library, Sanfordville Elementary School, Warwick Valley Middle School, Warwick Valley High School, St. Stephen’s Church, and Leo Kaytes Ford. Any questions, contact Joyce Perron: 845-988-7685, warwickvalleyrotary@gmail.com.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday, November 16, in the Senior Center – Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the repair coaches fix them for free (lamp and bike parts available at Repair Café’s cost). Limit two items per person, please! No gas or propane-powered items are accepted. (organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com; RepairCafeHV.org.)

Toys for Military Tots Drive 2024: WTBQ’s 9th Annual Toys for Military Tots Drive has begun. WTBQ Radio has teamed up with local organizations and businesses to collect new, unwrapped toys for age’s baby to 12 years old. These toys will be distributed to local Orange County military and veteran families. Donations can be dropped off until December 6 in the lobby of Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Also accepting donations of wrapping paper and ribbon.

The next regular meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the town board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick