Supervisor’s corner

This past weekend, more than 30,000 people traveled to Warwick for the annual Apple Fest “pilgrimage.” Celebrating the event’s 34th year, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce ran an incredible event on a beautiful autumn day. Recognizing the tremendous challenges a day like Apple Fest poses on a community, I wanted to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to those who kept order and preserved safety on this chaotic day. First, the Warwick Police Department led traffic and safety throughout the day by providing the highest quality service a town could ask for. Other nearby agencies provided on-site safety and security for the event including the Greenwood Lake Police Department, towns of Chester and Woodbury, city of Newburgh, state police and deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, the event was covered by both the Warwick and Greenwood Lake ambulance corps as well as the Warwick Fire Department.

Ana Kanz, receiver of taxes, is accepting taxes on behalf of the various school districts within the town of Warwick at the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway, October 1 to October 31 – with penalty. Credit cards are accepted for online payments. (A convenience fee will apply.) Only checks and cash are accepted for in-person payments. For more information, log onto egov.basny.com/warwick or townofwarwick.org.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick