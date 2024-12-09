Supervisor’s corner

The Town of Warwick is widely recognized as a prominent and historic farming community. Traditionally and still today, our town board is comprised of active or retired farmers, including current councilmen Russ Kowal and Kevin Shuback. Kevin being an active sod farmer and Russ having been an onion farmer. Not only is our town board benefiting from the experience and knowledge of these farmers, the state is taking advantage of their knowledge as well. Councilman Russ Kowal, a retired Black Dirt onion farmer, is representing our region at the New York State Farm Bureau’s State Convention. Russ and others are working with the bureau to craft legislation and drive policy for the state’s farming initiatives. Work done at this convention is critical for the sustainability of not only our local farms here in Warwick, but farms throughout the state. We thank Councilman Kowal and everyone with the Farm Bureau as they work toward making New York more competitive and saving small farms throughout our state.

The Town of Warwick has two open positions. The first is for a part-time clerk within the DPW. The pay rate will be $18/hr. Please contact the DPW Commissioner at 845-986-3358 with any inquiries. The second position is a full-time position as assistant assessor with a rate of pay of $36.70 per hour. To apply for the assistant assessor position, please email your cover letter and resume to supervisor@townofwarwick.org. Additional job description and qualifications will be listed on our website at townofwarwick.org.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick