Supervisor’s corner

The Town of Warwick is hiring a part-time seasonal recreation aid within our Recreation Dept. Please go to our website under “Employment Opportunities” for more details on the position.

Take time to show yourself some love. On Friday, Feb. 28th, Vastu Health Center, 38 Ronald Regan Blvd, Warwick, offers Warwick residents an opportunity to participate in free introductory self-care sessions from local practitioners. Sign up at wethepeoplewarwick.org/self-love.

The deadline to complete and return your confidential household income surveys for residents of the Wickham Sewer District (Kings Estates, Wickham Village, Wickham Knolls area) — we ask that the surveys be completed/returned no later than February 28, 2025. Please complete your survey via the link/QR code provided or mail your completed survey in the envelope provided. We are required to obtain survey data on at least 40% of the total households in the district. The household income survey will allow us to use specific income data related only to the sewer district users and is a required element to a successful grant application. Unfortunately the Wickham Sewer treatment plant is 40 years old and requires millions of dollars worth of necessary upgrades and if we are unsuccessful in obtaining grant funding, the sewer district residents will have to foot the bill for the upgrades. We are doing everything we can to avoid added costs for the residents of the district and your help is required. Please feel free to reach out to me directly with any questions: supervisor@townofwarwick.org or by calling 845-986-1120, Ext. 4.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick