Supervisor’s corner

The Town of Warwick is currently experiencing its worst wildfire in recorded history. More than 2,000 acres of Sterling Forest State Park is currently engulfed in flames as I write this message with zero percent presently contained. The life of a firefighter was taken during the battle and our hearts go out to the family of Dariel Vasquez, the 18-year-old volunteer who perished on Saturday while inside the park working the fire. I cannot begin to express my heartfelt gratitude to the countless agencies, both professional and volunteer, who have come to support the efforts to protect our town during this historic natural disaster. With no appreciable rain forecasted anytime soon, please continue to be extra vigilant and do your part to prevent wildfires at all costs. There are far too many agencies to name specifically but I do want to highlight some key partners in this effort — the Greenwood Lake Fire Department has been working around the clock, as volunteers, to not only staff our command center, but to simultaneously fight the fire from every angle. The Town of Warwick and Village of Greenwood Lake police departments for their professional handling of all aspects of public safety. I would like to thank County Executive Steve Neuhaus and his staff with emergency management for all of their support and I would like to thank Mayor Tom Howley and Greenwood Lake Superintendent Sarah Hadden for all of their local support during this endeavor.

Warwick Valley Rotary Club annual coat, hat, gloves drive benefiting Warwick Area Farmworker Organization, Catholic Charities along with many other local organizations in need. Gently used coats, hats and gloves can be dropped off here in the lobby of Town Hall until November 15. Donation boxes can also be found at the following locations: Warwick Village Hall, Albert Wisner Public Library, Sanfordville Elementary School, Warwick Valley Middle School, Warwick Valley High School, St. Stephen’s Church, and Leo Kaytes Ford. Any questions, contact Joyce Perron 845-988-7685, warwickvalleyrotary@gmail.com.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday, November 16, in the Senior Center — Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the repair coaches fix them for free (lamp and bike parts available at Repair Café’s cost). Limit two items per person, please! No gas or propane-powered items are accepted. (organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com; RepairCafeHV.org.)

Toys for Military Tots Drive 2024. WTBQ’s 9th Annual Toys for Military Tots Drive has begun. WTBQ Radio has teamed up with local organizations and businesses to collect new, unwrapped toys for age’s baby to 12 years old. These toys will be distributed to local Orange County military and veteran families. Donations can be dropped off until December 6 in the lobby of Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Also accepting donations of wrapping paper and ribbon.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick