Supervisor’s corner

After years of being closed, recently secured grant funding will ensure that Jayne St. Bridge in the Village of Florida will reopen soon. The Town of Warwick owns many bridges throughout the town, some of which fall within our local villages. Jayne St. Bridge, a town-owned bridge located in the Village of Florida, has been closed for several years after being flagged by the DOT for being unsafe. I am happy to report that after nearly one year of multiple grant applications, the bridge replacement project will be fully funded by grants and cost the tax payers only $24,000 to replace. The three sources of funding come from Bridge NY, Orange County Transportation Council, as well as the “Marchiselli” state funding program. This critical bridge not only links school children with safe access to school, but provides first responders with direct access to key neighborhoods within the village of Florida. The town board is thankful for all of the support we have received on this project and are grateful the town tax payers will not be burdened by the cost of the bridge replacement.

On behalf of the town board and all of the staff at Town Hall, I would like to wish all of our residents a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season to all.

Interstate Waste Services Holiday Schedule: Please note that the town’s recycling holiday schedule will be as follows:

Monday December 30, 2024 – Regular Service

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 – Regular Service

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 – No Service – New Year’s Day

Thursday, January 2, 2025 – Wednesday Service

Friday, January 3, 2025 – Thursday Service

Feel free to visit the IWS website for any additional inquiries at interstatewaste.com.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick