Supervisor’s corner

Warwick Valley Rotary Club Annual Coat, Hat, Gloves Drive benefiting Warwick Area Farmworker Organization, Catholic Charities along with many other local organizations in need: Gently used coats, hats and gloves can be dropped off here in the lobby of Town Hall until November 15. Donation boxes can also be found at the following locations: Warwick Village Hall, Albert Wisner Public Library, Sanfordville Elementary School, Warwick Valley Middle School, Warwick Valley High School, St. Stephen’s Church, and Leo Kaytes Ford. Any questions, contact Joyce Perron: 845-988-7685, warwickvalleyrotary@gmail.com.

The Annual Veteran’s Day Parade, Monday, November 11, 2024, hosted by Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662: This parade will take place on Main Street in Warwick with a start time of 11:11 a. m. to honor our Veterans. Please consider attending and showing your support for those brave soldiers who fought for our freedom.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday, November 16, in the Senior Center – Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the repair coaches fix them for free (lamp and bike parts available at Repair Café’s cost). Limit two items per person, please! No gas or propane-powered items are accepted. (organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com; RepairCafeHV.org.)

Ana Kanz, Receiver of Taxes, is accepting taxes on behalf of the various school districts within the town of Warwick at the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway with penalty October 1 through October 31. Credit cards are accepted for online payments. (A convenience fee will apply.) Only checks and cash are accepted for in-person payments. For more information, log onto egov.basny.com/warwick or townofwarwick.org.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick