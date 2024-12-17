Supervisor’s corner

This past weekend, I had the unique experience of camping at our town’s Mountain Lake Park. Ordinarily this might not be a unique thing to do but it was 12 degrees when the cub scout den and I woke up on Sunday morning. Fortunately, the group of volunteer parents and kids slept in artic tents with woodstoves which certainly made the experience more tolerable. The point of the exercise was to acclimate the boys into winter camping and prepare them to crossover into Boy Scouts in January. Once January comes, Greenwood Lake Troop 121 will take these boys to the Adirondacks for a four-day winter camping trip, testing our abilities in the extreme cold. Having been a co-den leader for many years, I am excited to move up to scouting with my son, Joseph. Being able to use Mountain Lake Park for this test is exactly what this park is intended for. Unfortunately, the park costs a lot of money to operate and we understand the need to generate revenue — but this unbelievable gem of a park must primarily serve the kids within our town and this past weekend, it did exactly that. Mountain Lake Park has become a wonderful home to local organizations and all scouts within the town of Warwick. The town board and I have some great plans on how we intend to expand opportunities for our local organizations at this park and we look forward to getting to work on them right away!

Interstate Waste Services Holiday Schedule: Please note that the town’s recycling schedule will be as follows: Monday, Dec. 23 and Tuesday, Dec. 24 will continue with the regular scheduled service. If you have Wednesday, Dec. 25 pick-up, it will shift to Thursday, Dec. 26 pick-up with the Thursday, Dec. 26 pick-up moved to Friday, Dec. 27. Feel free to visit the IWS website for any additional inquiries at interstatewaste.com.

The next regular meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 1 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the town board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick