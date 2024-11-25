Supervisor’s corner

The recent wildfire in the town of Warwick was a stark reminder for the importance of immediate public communication. Although we are immensely grateful that structures were not impacted by the blaze, we utilized every available tool to communicate with residents in the immediate area. During the 14-day fire event, we had road closures, power outages, emergency shelter openings and voluntary evacuations of more than 150 homes in three different area near the fire zone. The need to communicate these critical announcements was achieved through social media, large signage in the area, personal contact by both police and fire personnel, as well as robo calls and text alerts using our Code Red Emergency Alert System. Our emergency alert system, Code Red, is a great tool used by our local government because we have the capability to notify residents in specific areas or do town wide alerts. Last month, I held a proactive Cod Red training with more than 10 members of the police department staff so that no matter the time or day, there will always be a trained official capable of sending out an alert. However, we need the public to sign on in order to receive an alert. If you would like to sign up for alerts, please visit townofwarwick.org and click the “SIGN UP” link for CODE RED on the right side of the home page. If you do not have access to a computer to sign up, you may contact the Warwick Police Department and they will manually enter your information into the alert system.

Interstate waste services holiday schedule: Please note that the town’s recycling schedule will be as follows: Monday and Tuesday will continue with regular scheduled service. If you have a Thursday (11/28) pick up, you will have no service and be moved to a Friday (11/29) pick up.

The town of Warwick has two open positions. The first is for a part-time clerk within the DPW. The pay rate will be $18.00/hr. Please contact the DPW commissioner at 845-986-3358 with any inquiries. The second position is a full-time position as assistant assessor with a rate of pay of $36.70 per hour. To apply for the assistant assessor position, please email your cover letter and resume to supervisor@townofwarwick.org. Additional job description and qualifications will be listed on our website at townofwarwick.org.

Toys for Military Tots Drive 2024: WTBQ’s 9th Annual Toys for Military Tots Drive has begun. WTBQ Radio has teamed up with local organizations and businesses to collect new, unwrapped toys for ages baby to 12 years old. These toys will be distributed to local Orange County military and veteran families. Donations can be dropped off until December 6 in the lobby of Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Also accepting donations of wrapping paper and ribbon.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick