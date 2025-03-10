Supervisor’s corner

This week, the Town of Warwick DPW will be removing the playground at Airport Park. The playground will soon be replaced with a fully grant-funded playground thanks to funds secured by Senator James Skoufis. The installation process will begin the week of March 17 and will take several weeks to complete. The town will be incorporating a rubberized matting system as the floor of the playground rather than mulch to ensure those with disabilities may enjoy the playground. Please be patient during this process and stay out of the work area until all fencing has been removed. In addition, we will replace the eye sore of a guiderail that surrounds the park with new wooden fencing that fits the character of the neighborhood. This is just the start of a complete upgrade to every town park within the town of Warwick. The town board and I are making some incredible plans to upgrade our facilities so stay tuned for more exciting announcements.

Warwick Fire Department Excelsior Hose Company No. 1 will hold its 24th Annual St. Patrick’s Day corned beef dinner, Saturday, March 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 25 Church Street Ext., Warwick. Included will be corned beef, cabbage, potato, vegetable, Irish soda bread, beverage and dessert. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children 5 to 12, and $15 for seniors; children under 5 are free. Free delivery will be available for Village of Warwick residents. Take-out orders will begin at 5:30 p.m. Please call 986-4688 to place your order; 50/50 raffles will also be available.

The Repair Café will be open on Saturday, March 15, in the Senior Center – Town Hall complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the repair coaches fix them for free at Repair Café’s cost. Please note that at this time, they do not have bike parts available. Limit two items per person, please! No gas or propane-powered items are accepted. For further information please contact organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or visit RepairCafeHV.org.

The Town of Warwick is hiring a part-time seasonal recreation aid within our Recreation Department as well as lifeguards. We will hold a job fair at Mountain Lake Park’s Community Room, 46 Bowen Rd. on Saturday, March 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. Please see our website under “Employment Opportunities” for more details on these positions.

Orange County household hazardous waste and operation safe scripts pharmaceutical collection event Saturday, March 22 at Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage, 21 Training Center Lane, New Hampton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. See the town’s website for what is accepted and not.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick