Supervisor’s corner

Situated within an hour’s drive of New York City, the town of Warwick stands alone as one of the most unique and attractive towns in our region. Our proximity to NYC could have easily transformed our town into a sprawling web of developments, chain restaurants and strip malls. But instead, Warwick is made up of quaint villages, quiet hamlets and a landscape of vast tracks of protected open space free from overdevelopment. We didn’t get here by pure coincidence or a lack of foresight. Board members from both the town board and village boards collaborated on a plan to protect Warwick many years ago and we are fortunate to see the fruit of their labor and foresight all throughout Warwick each and every day. The Community Preservation Fund, sometimes referred to as the “Welcome to Warwick Tax,” was created by state law and enabled the town to set aside funds to acquire parkland as well as purchase development rights from landowners to ensure that land is never developed in the future. I am happy to announce that last week the Town of Warwick utilized a combination of state grant funding in the amount of $1,406,100 and $605.282 from the Community Preservation Fund to preserve another 200 acres within the Town of Warwick. This acquisition, a process spanning multiple years to complete, has brought our PDR program to nearly 5,000 acres of protected land within our town. I hope the residents of our amazing town understand the value in this program and recognize what our town could have looked like without it being in place.

It is that time again for senior citizens in our town to get their tickets to our annual Senior BBQ on Tuesday, August 27 (Rain Date: August 28). This event is free to any senior citizen residing in the town of Warwick, thanks to the generous donations of so many community service organizations, our veterans’ groups, Warwick Valley Rotary and the support of many volunteers. Our seniors will be served hot dogs for lunch and then a complete chicken dinner. A fun-filled day kicks off at 11 a.m. at the town park on Union Corners Road. Stop by the supervisor’s office at Warwick Town Hall to pick up your ticket, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The next regular meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the town board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick