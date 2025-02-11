Supervisor’s corner

The Town of Warwick’s Friendly Visitor Program is offering a volunteer training opportunity via Zoom on February 27, 2025, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Please note that pre-approval is required to attend. Please contact them at volunteer@jfsorange.org or call 845-341-1173, ext. 305 for application details. This program offers opportunities for volunteers to help with transportation, visits, well calls, grocery shopping assistance, and more.

A Black History Month celebration will take place at Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 98 McEwen Street, on February 23, 2025 from 2 to 4 p.m. Please join the celebration led by Rev. Dr. Ann Marie Bentsi-Addison. Enjoy refreshments and learn about Black history in our area along with the history of Warwick’s Union A.M.E. church.

Confidential household income surveys for residents of the Wickham Sewer District (Kings Estates, Wickham Village, Wickham Knolls area): Please complete your survey via the link/QR code provided or mail your completed survey in the envelope provided. We ask that the surveys be completed/returned no later than February 28, 2025. We are required to obtain survey data on at least 40% of the total households in the district. The household income survey will allow us to use specific income data related only to the sewer district users and is a required element to a successful grant application. Unfortunately, the Wickham sewer treatment plant is 40 years old and requires millions of dollars’ worth of necessary upgrades and if we are unsuccessful in obtaining grant funding, the sewer district residents will have to foot the bill for the upgrades. We are doing everything we can to avoid added costs for the residents of the district and your help is required. Please feel free to reach out to me directly with any questions: supervisor@townofwarwick.org or by calling 845-986-1120, ext. 4.

Town Hall will be closed on Friday, February 14 and Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of President’s Day.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick