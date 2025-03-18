Supervisor’s corner

With winter behind us, work on the federally funded bike/hike trail is moving forward. This grant-funded project features a nearly two-mile hiking trail winding through town and county-owned land, connecting Hickory Hills Golf Course to Cascade Road. Deputy Supervisor Russ Kowal and I recently hiked the trail to assess progress and provide key design recommendations. The trail is shaping up beautifully, offering hikers spectacular views along an easy path with gentle elevation changes. Once complete, it will accommodate hikers of all skill levels. Additionally, the “bike” component of this project includes new signage along Amity’s well-traveled bike routes. These signs will remind drivers to share the road and encourage cyclists to ride in single file, enhancing safety for everyone.

Orange County Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection event is Saturday, March 22 at Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage, 21 Training Center Lane, New Hampton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. See the town’s website for what is accepted and not.

Too Good to Toss Mini: Art and Craft at Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation drop at WV Community Center March 17 to 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. labeled “WV/TGTT.” Donations of clean, good repair and working art and craft supplies accepted. No house paint or upholstery fabric. Fill a bag for $10 small, $20 medium, and $45 large. Proceeds to benefit Too Good to Toss and Wickham Works.

The Town of Warwick is hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 22 at Mountain Lake Park’s Community Room, 46 Bowen Road, from 4 to 6 p.m. We are looking to hire a part-time seasonal recreation assistant within our Recreation Department as well as lifeguards. Please see our website under “Employment Opportunities” for more details on these positions.

Mobile DMV will be available on Monday, March 31 in the parking lot of CVS, 59 Main St., Warwick. Their hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please note that they will be closed from 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch. If you have any questions, please call 845-615-3961 or visit orangecountygov.com or dmv.ny.gov.

Good Shepard Lutheran Church’s Fish Fry, Friday, April 11 at 95 Kings Highway, Warwick. First seating will be at 4:45 p.m. with the second seating at 6 p.m. Included: fried fresh cod, French fries, homemade coleslaw, and dessert. Tickets are $20/adult, $18/seniors, and $12/children under 8. Gluten-free option available during the first hour with advance notice. Please call 845-986-3040 or Roberta at 845-661-3718 to reserve a ticket. Ticket reservation deadline is Friday, April 4. Proceeds to benefit the church parking lot.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick