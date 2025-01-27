Supervisor’s corner

As the Town continues our pursuit of grant funding for the Wickham Sewer District, we need the public’s assistance. In the coming days, we will send out confidential household income surveys to residents of the Wickham Sewer District (Kings Estates, Wickham Village, Wickham Knolls area). The household income survey will allow us to use specific income data related only to the sewer district users and is a required element to a successful grant application. Unfortunately, the Wickham Sewer treatment plant is 40 years old and requires millions of dollars’ worth necessary upgrades and if we are unsuccessful in obtaining grant funding, the sewer district residents will have to foot the bill for the upgrades. We are doing everything we can to avoid added costs for the residents of the district and your help is required. You will receive a notice in the mail over the next week or so asking for the number of people in your household and the total combined income of that household. You may either follow the link / QR code on the mailer to complete the confidential survey online or you may mail the survey back in the envelope provided. We are required to obtain survey data on at least 40% of the total households in the district. Please feel free to reach out to me directly with any questions: supervisor@townofwarwick.org or by calling 845-986-1120, ext. 4.

The Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 will be hosting a Winter Market on Sunday, February 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have vendors with many great sale items and will be located at the Warwick Senior Center — located behind Town Hall at 132 Kings Hwy, Warwick, NY.

We the People of Warwick will hold their Winter Dialogue series for our community members via Zoom on Wednesday, January 29 concluding with a session on Thursday, February 6. All sessions will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Please visit them at wethepeoplewarwick.org/dialogue-series for more information and to sign up. These dialogue sessions are meant to engage the community in meaningful, respectful conversation helping our community feel connected. Feel free to share or just listen! Open to all residents.

“You Bet Your Ice Hole” Fishing Tournament at Glenmere Lake will take place Saturday, February 1 (rain date February 8). Fishing starts at dawn; weigh-in at noon. NYS fishing regulations apply and a license is required. Registration cost is $10 per person and starts January 25 at LBD Taxidermy or at Glenmere Lake the morning of the event. Only registered individuals are eligible for cash prizes in the following four categories; Pickerel, Perch, Panfish, Catfish. Overall largest fish receives a free mount courtesy of LBD Taxidermy. For more information, contact Tim Brunswick (845-741-1325) or Jason Hellman (845-234-1646). Event shirts available for sale at LBD Taxidermy to support the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

The next regular meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the town board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. There will also be a public hearing on Local Law #1: to amend our town code permitting maximum height of eight-foot fences in rear and side yards where only six-foot fences are now permitted. This meeting can be viewed live on the town of Warwick’s YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick