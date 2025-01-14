Supervisor’s corner

The Greenwood Lake Centennial Committee is still accepting submissions for the time capsule! The centennial time capsule will be buried within the Greenwood Lake Library for the next 50 years and opened in the year 2074. If you would like to purchase an envelope to be placed in the time capsule you may do so at the Greenwood Lake Library. Envelopes will not be accepted beyond Thursday January 23! There will be a time capsule closing event held at the Greenwood Lake Library on Sunday, January 26 at noon.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in the Senior Center – Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items where the repair coaches fix them for free (lamp and bike parts available at Repair Café’s cost). Examples of items fixed: laptops, tablets, cell phones, bikes, jewelry, wooden items, clocks, clothing, home textiles, soft toys as well as knife and tool sharpening! Limit two items per person, please! No gas or propane-powered items are accepted. (organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com; RepairCafeHV.org.)

The newest additions to our Town Hall team, Sue Gardner and Alan Held, Warwick historians, would like to inform you of a program offered on January 19, 2025, at Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick. The program starts at 2 p.m. and will feature Shuptar-Rayvis presenting “Loyalty and Zeal: Algonkians of the Revolution 1774-1783.” Please contact the library at 845-986-1047 for registration or visit their website at albertwisnerlibrary.org.

AAA defensive driver course is available and hosted by Good Shepard Church, Saturday November 23 at 9 a.m. located at 95 Kings Hwy. Call Paul at 845-496-1737 to sign up.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting can be viewed live on the Town of Warwick’s YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick