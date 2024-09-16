Supervisor’s corner

Paving has begun in the Town of Warwick. The roads that have been paved so far are: Cedar Lane, Big Island Rd., Skinners Lane, Iron Forge, and Ball Rd. Beginning Wednesday, September 18, the town will pave Jessup Rd. and if the weather cooperates, the road will be completed by Friday. The week of the 23rd through the 27th there will be no paving in Warwick but paving will resume the following week. Roads to be paved this year are: Horizon Farms and Sills Ct., Tiedemann Ct., Jarmain Rd. and Mt Eve Rd. Additionally, the town will pave the parking lot at Airport Park, the road in Union Corners Park near the dog park, the Mt. Lake Park loop, as well as install two new speed bumps in Kings Estates. Finally, the town is looking into new technology that will take high resolution video imagery of every corner of our town roads and score them in a ranking system used by the town to determine paving priorities. The technology will be accessible to the public so that residents can see the condition of their road and how it scores compared to other roads in the town. The system will also outline costs and a long-term paving schedule so no matter what road you’re on, you’ll know when it is scheduled to be paved. Please stay tuned and look out for more information on this technology in the near future.

Ana Kanz, receiver of taxes, is accepting taxes on behalf of the various schools’ districts at the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

September 1 – September 30 – No penalty

October 1 – October 31 – With penalty

Partial payments will be accepted during the month of September. Please contact the tax receiver at (845)-986-1120, ext. 6, prior to the penalty period. Partial payments are not accepted if taxes are due to the Commissioner of Finance.

Credit cards are accepted for online payments. (A convenience fee will apply.) Only checks and cash are accepted for in-person payments.

For more information, log onto egov.basny.com/warwick or townofwarwick.org.

A public hearing to consider Proposed Introductory Local Law No. 7 of 2024 titled “Exceed the two percent (2%) property tax cap” will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

A public hearing to consider Proposed Introductory Local Law No. 8 of 2024 entitled “Amending Chapter 112 Peddling & Soliciting” will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

The next regular meeting of the town board will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the town board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting.

Jesse Dwyer, Supervisor

Town of Warwick