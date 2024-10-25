Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center financial update

For most of the year, the town and accounting department have been playing catch-up with previous management/accounting failures. This is evidenced by the fact the Town only completed its 2022 audit in August of this year, which I was very transparent about. What you are witnessing now is the kind of ongoing business analysis that every business does in an effort for all of us to make informed decisions.

With the most up-to-date information available to us, the projected net loss of the SLPAC for 2024 is $180,849. The net losses for 2023 and 2022, respectively, were $166,828 and $316,153. These numbers are subject to change as they are actively being analyzed and we also have time left in the year 2024. We have taken this into account with the figures you just read. We received this information mere days ago and I received the original preliminary numbers mere weeks ago.

The town board has been approached by Sugar Loaf Arts Collective, Inc., a nonprofit associated with the owner of Diamond Grade Media, with a contract offer to lease the building which they claim would cut back on the direct costs to Chester while they continue to manage it as a performing arts center. Chester native and Orange County Executive, Steve Neuhaus reached out with interest in Orange County purchasing the SLPAC to continue running it as a performing arts center. We met with Mr. Neuhaus and county officials about what a potential sale would be like. He stated the county has a much greater capacity to fund the desperately needed upgrades, renovations, and maintenance of the building, as well as properly providing for staffing and marketing, all of which would take years of budgeting at the expense of Chester taxpayers. The town board will be speaking to both parties and considering all options on how to chart a path forward. We are still in the early stages of these discussions, and before any decisions are made, I will hold at least one public hearing. The town attorney stated that any leasing or sale decisions would be subject to a permissive or mandatory referendum.

This is what due diligence looks like. The hysteria being manufactured by some is extremely unproductive and irresponsible. We should always be analyzing how we conduct ourselves so we can make cost-effective decisions. I welcome the public’s feedback to come to a more democratic solution. When it comes to the SLPAC, the number one thing on my mind is the checkbooks of the nearly 13,000 residents of Chester. I am going to work with the town board, the SLPAC Advisory Board, and the public, to ensure that the town board makes the most fiscally responsible recommendations moving forward with the SLPAC.

Please reach out to me anytime with any questions or concerns.

Brandon Holdridge, Supervisor

Town of Chester