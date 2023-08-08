Some thanks are in order

In Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton’s most recent online newsletter, he offered his thanks for actions made by members of the community:

Warwick Historical Society

Thank you to the Warwick Historical Society for the creation of the History of Warwick rooms in the main lodge of our Mountain Lake Park.

This display will take you on a beautiful journey throughout our Town and Villages that will amaze you.

View the wall size map of old Warwick, generously donated by Glenn and Susan Dickes.

Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pin Street Bowling

In my thank you to all involved in the response to the accident involving police officer Jordan Tetreault I forgot to thank Dave Kinney, the manager of Pin Street Bowling.

He kept the bowling alley open with fresh coffee and restrooms for the EMS and accident investigators throughout the night.

A great guy running a great local business. Thank you, Dave.