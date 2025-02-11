We The People Warwick (WTPW) is proud to announce that we will be offering Self-Love for the Month of Love for the second year in a row! The program is free, and organized by our newest action team focusing on social emotional wellness. This group grew out of last year’s “You Are Not Alone” community forum on “Mental Health in a Changing World.” As a non-profit centered on fostering dialogue, building community, inspiring joy, and promoting peace, WTPW welcomes you to explore a variety of wellness practices on Sunday, February 23 and Friday, February 28.

Try something new with your neighbors and local practitioners who will share a multitude of guided sessions this year, including qigong, breath work, sound healing, meditation, and yoga, as well as a special session on mandala art. We hope that these practices encourage connection, self-reflection, stress reduction, and mental well-being, while beating the winter blues. Sessions will be held at Vastu (38 Ronald Reagan Blvd).

Classes are open to all residents of Warwick but spaces are limited, so we encourage all interested participants to sign up in advance. For schedule, registration and further information, please go to wethepeoplewarwick.org/self-love.

Elizabeth Mehling

We The People Warwick