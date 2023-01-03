Seeking support for Warwick Historical Society

To the editor and neighbors:

The Warwick Historical Society is passionate about the responsibility of caring for the heritage of the Town of Warwick through the artifacts, places, buildings, parks, and stories we keep, and preserving the history of the Town for everyone.

Please help preserve the legacy of the Town of Warwick through your generous donation to the annual appeal.

Your donation will support education efforts, and help thousands of local students make a connection with Warwick’s history through our Traveling Trunk programs, tours, and interactive history lessons. A recent renovation of the downstairs of the Shingle House was completed, depicting life in 1790-1810 in Warwick. Everyone is invited to come and tour this and other historic properties at the next open house, and enjoy seeing artifacts pulled from the Shingle Dig, the adjacent archaeological dig that has retrieved thousands of items from the ground, telling the story of the oldest house in the Village of Warwick. You can find more information about the Shingle Dig team and their efforts, and all of the committees and work of the WHS at www.warwickhistory.org.

We look forward to continuing this important historic work for everyone. Thank you for supporting local history, and for investing into the future by preserving the past.

Donations can be made online at warwickhistory.org or by mail to Warwick Historical Society, PO Box 353, Warwick, NY 10990.

Nora Gurvich Jennifer O’Connor

Executive Director President, Board of Directors