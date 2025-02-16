x
Scouts hold Arrow of Light ceremony at Mountain Lake Park

Warwick /
| 16 Feb 2025 | 03:09
    On Saturday, Feb. 15, Warwick Pack 177 cub scouts received their Arrow of Light awards at Mountain Lake Park. ( Photo provided)
    Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer honors the scouts at the Arrow and Light award ceremony.