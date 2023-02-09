So I get this postcard from the assessment department announcing that anyone over 65 that makes less than $37,000 a year can get a tax exemption on their primary residence.

Are you kidding me?

Anyone making less than $37,000.00 a year can’t be living in Warwick and, if they are, they’re on a cat food diet. The $37,000 just about covers your ShopRite bill.

How about anyone over 65 gets a 50 percent break on their school tax?

They’re chasing seniors out of Warwick. These are people who put their children through the school district and now on a limited income still have to pay these ridiculous school taxes.

Wake up Warwick. Save the seniors.

Marty Keegan

Warwick