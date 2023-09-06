Sanfordville Principal: ‘Providing our students a rich literacy program, a rigorous curriculum and exemplary instruction’

Welcome to Sanfordville Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year. We are looking forward to having our students fill our hallways and classrooms with laughter and excitement on Sept. 5.

We are very excited to welcome our new Associate Principal, Mr. Tim Ferraro, to Sanfordville Elementary School. Mr. Ferraro brings with him 21 years of teaching experience at the elementary and middle school levels. As an educational leader, teacher, coach and father, he will be a great fit for our school community.

As we prepare for the opening of school, our faculty and staff continue to be committed to the well-being and safety of our students and the priorities which align with our district’s Portrait of a Graduate. We will focus on providing our students a rich literacy program, a rigorous curriculum and exemplary instruction, while developing their skills as collaborators, communicators, innovators as well as global citizens who are resilient problem solvers for life!

As the roof project is nearing completion, our crews have been quite busy getting the building ready for September. We will be all set for the doors to open as our custodians, maintenance and technology departments, and the office team have worked diligently to get the building, grounds, schedules, supplies and resources ready and organized for the new school year. Thank you to all of our teams for a job well done.

Please check our website often for news around the district: www.warwickvalleyschools.com

Wishing everyone a happy and productive school year.

Johnna T. Maraia

Principal, Sanfordville Elementary School