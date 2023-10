Joan Wilson’s letter bemoaning the Senator Soukis $120K grant for a local skateboard park really misses the mark. The funding is from your money in Albany, sent back for a very worthy public good. The skate parks I’ve seen locally are really heavily utilized by a demographic we all believe needs non-digital recreation. I say send back all the cash you can from Albany... we can use the money for far better purposes locally.

Jim Freiband

Highland Mills