Response to ‘Bigots vs Groomers,’ Nov. 2

Thank you, Becca Tucker, for a well-written, informative, balanced article. You reached out to some of the people most involved in this controversy to get their perspectives and reported on events that had occurred in several communities. I would add only one thing to this excellent reporting: Moms for Liberty is not just some grassroots organization comprised of concerned mothers. Though many members are quite sincere in their concerns, the organization itself is backed by big money and extreme right-wing organizations and leaders. Within a month of its establishment in January 2021, Moms for Liberty was featured on the Rush Limbaugh show, and very shortly appeared on Breitbart and Tucker Carlson Tonight.

MfL is secretive about its donors. It is certain that the Heritage Foundation (supports “school choice” over public education) was one of the sponsors of the MfL Summit in Tampa, Florida. MfL has also received funding from Conservatives for Good Government, a right-wing Florida political action committee. According to Media Matters for America, Moms for Liberty benefits financially from other right-wing funding. As the saying goes, follow the money.

Mary Makofske

Warwick