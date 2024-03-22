Regarding the proposed cannabis ‘greenhouse’

To the Goshen Town Zoning Board, and the families of the village and town of Goshen, A few weeks ago, I received a notice in my mailbox from a neighbor regarding a public hearing that was scheduled to address a proposed cannabis greenhouse to be built on the corner of Old Chester Road and Duck Farm Road. My house is just four homes away from this plot of land, so I was compelled to attend the meeting. Initially, I approached the situation with an open mind, wanting to learn more about the project; how harmful could a greenhouse be, right? Wrong!

After attending the meeting Tuesday night and listening to the presentation from Green Wells Venture, LLP, I can honestly say that I am angry, anxious and fearful that I may have to let go of my first home, which my husband and I built just three years ago.

Though the company is using buzzwords like “agricultural” and “greenhouse” to make residents feel as if their business would fit right in with the farmland aesthetic of Old Chester Road, let’s not disguise what this venture actually is — it is a 65,000 square foot building that will house an indoor greenhouse to grow and distribute cannabis products. It would include a parking lot, a loading zone, stormwater treatment facilities, a separate well and septic system, barbed wire, tall fencing and the appropriate lighting for security purposes. This massive business structure would not only be on the edge of the heavily trafficked Heritage Trail, but it would be literally in the middle of a residential community surrounded by beautiful homes, serene landscapes, and endearing wildlife.

Whether you agree with the legalization of marijuana or not, we cannot change that it is legal in New York State. Just like the food we eat, it has to be grown somewhere. However, that place is not in a rural, residential area where there will be an obvious, negative impact on our environment, community, and overall quality of life.

Green Wells Venture did nothing but minimize the effects of this factory, insult the common sense of our community, and try to smooth talk the audience into believing that this project would somehow benefit Goshen. Do not be fooled!

Goshen residents and the Town Zoning Board need to carefully consider:

● incompatible land use: Green Wells is seeking an area variance from the maximum impervious coverage surface of 10% to a maximum coverage of 40%.

● excessive water usage and water diversion: according to an article in the Journal of Cannabis Research, cannabis is a water and nutrient intensive crop. In fact, it far exceeds the water needs of commodity crops. The high demand for water inevitably increases the need for more water sources. What does this mean for our personal wells and our natural streams?

● emission of strong odors: the National Institute of Health reports that pungent odors are produced from the cannabis plant, especially during its flowering. The smell can depend on the strain of the cannabis being grown. Smells have been described as “flowery,” but also like “rotten-eggs,” “skunky,” and “sewer-like” and they have caused physical symptoms in surrounding residents, such as migraines, nausea and throat irritation, just to name a few.

● increased traffic: there is a proposed paved parking lot, which would include 50 parking spaces and then an additional 40 spaces unpaved. This does not include the vehicles used to bring in necessary supplies to maintain the greenhouse or transport the cannabis (likely large trucks). This means there will be 90+ more vehicles traveling on Old Chester Road, which already is dangerous, due to limited sight-distance and speeding cars and Duck Farm Road, where there is a crosswalk for individuals and families using the Heritage Trail.

Other concerns include:

● overall air quality

● water pollution from use of pesticides

● energy consumption

● soil erosion and pollution

● loss of wildlife and natural vegetation

● decreased home values

● potential for increased crime

I am grateful to the neighbor that left the notice about this proposal in my mailbox because it was the first time I was hearing about this. I believe in paying it forward, so perhaps, in reading this article, it will be the first time you are learning about this too, and like myself, you will be compelled to take action. Whether you are a resident of the town or the village, I implore you to please attend the next public hearing on April 16 to ask the board to deny the variance that would move this project forward. We must unite as a community to preserve and protect our charming town and village, our beloved Heritage Trail and of course, the surrounding residents of Goshen.

Angela Perales

Goshen