Readers respond to businesses’ concerns over No Kings rally

The Warwick Advertiser recently published a letter to the editor: “Demonstrations impact local business,” which was also featured in print.

Here are their views:

“Merchants of Warwick, I think y’all are missing the point. Peaceful protest is supposed to and should be disruptive. Protests should be in your face, they should inconvenience your day, they should cause you to pause and reflect on what the big issues and main messaging are. They should make you grateful to live in a town and a country where people are free to express themselves in such a way, for now. This letter reflects your position of privilege--that your concerns for yourself and your businesses outweigh your concerns for your neighbors in the local, national, and global communities,” Reader, “gem,” wrote, “If you are worried about disruptions in your income because of protests during business hours, there are creative ways to benefit from these demonstrations. If your concern is really about money and not the content of he protest, offer and advertise a small discount to anyone who comes in with a homemade protest sign. That’s just one example :)”

Reader, “Jay Blue,” shared, “Clearly, the worst blow to local businesses since the crowds of applefest. You know what a lot of these people are going to do when they’re done exercising their first amendment right, get lunch, maybe take a little time to stop and shop. Getting people to the village is a good thing. Spare us the faux pearl clutching.”

“Sorry but you’re businesses do not override our constitutional rights too protest. Railroad Ave has a park there so that is within people’s rights to protest in that location. In front of businesses that are right on the sidewalk is understandable but they still have a right as long as they aren’t blocking the business entrances. And as for the cost to the police, that’s a price you pay for freedom. Especially to protest. That’s their job, to protect the public whether you like it or not. Period,” wrote reader, “Krauzer-san.”