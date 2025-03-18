Rally against government cuts

On Saturday, March 15, 15 people showed up at the Warwick Post Office to mail postcards to President Donald Trump and to walk down the Village of Warwick’s Main Street to protest his policies. The postcard mailing was part of a national event called by several organizations that believe the president is not sufficiently aware of the public resistance to his cuts to the government and his support of Elon Musk and DOGE. The local demonstration was organized just the week before, inspired by the many protests springing up in New York, New Jersey, and around the country.

Mary Makofske

Warwick