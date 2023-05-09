R.I.P. ‘We’

To the Editor:

It is with great sadness I see the passing of “we.”

Born in Philadelphia in 1776, “we” brought an idea of unity to an ever-increasing populace of diverse backgrounds. “We” could not sustain itself against the darkness of “us vs. them.” The pervasive need to label individuals and seek division over unity was too much for “we” to overcome.

The long shadow of “us vs. them” has found its way into every aspect of daily life, including local elections at every level. Good people seeking only to serve the community are being labeled and vilified for the sake of sustaining the dark ideals of “us vs. them.”

Where did all this emanate from? Are we so weak as a society as to allow this insidious darkness to envelope our everyday lives? We are better than that, or at least we once were.

Shun the darkness, embrace the light. Our children are watching...they learn from us.

Be the light the world needs.

Jim Mehling

Warwick