Questioning misfit recycling cans

Dear Editor

This letter is being written by me on behalf of the many residents of Homestead Village, a very large voting block of over 400 taxpaying units.

I would like to know, as other residents in this community also would like to know, why we have received dirty large used garbage cans for our recycled materials when the rest of the town residents were given brand new recycle pails.

A large part of this community are two bedroom units and do not have the space or the need for these large cans. If we choose to request on our own a smaller reciprocal from Marangi, I was told they would also be “somebody’s” old used cans.

I think it is a disgrace that again Homestead Village is put at the bottom of the list for services and the Town Supervisor owes us an explanation of the mismanagement of this situation.

Hoping for a small new recycle pail,

Janet Maggio

Homestead Village