Proposition #1 for clean air and water, green jobs

Ballot proposition #1 for New Yorkers this election is an environmental bond issue. The Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act will provide funds for clean water and air, more parks and farms, actions to reduce climate change, updated infrastructure and energy-saving building efficiency. It will result in approximately 100,000 local, family-sustaining jobs. The $4.2 billion bond issue is a necessary investment in our future that will not only protect public health and the health of our environment, but also enhance the beauty and livability of our communities, including a special focus on disadvantaged communities.

To learn more, visit voteyescleanwaterandjobs.com.

We cannot afford to ignore these issues. Pollution and severe weather events are already costing NYS more than $25 billion a year. We can take the path to improving our lives and our children’s lives.

Vote YES on Proposition 1.

Bill Greene

Warwick NY 10990