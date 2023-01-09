Preview and thank you from We the People Warwick

Happy New Year from We the People Warwick! We’re kicking off 2023 with some news to share, but first we would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude for the fantastic enthusiasm and continued support we received throughout 2022 and since our founding in 2021. As cliché as it sounds, we would truly not be where we are without you - your participation and shared hope for a bright future keep us going.

First, while We the People Warwick (WTPW) has been recognized by New York State as a non-profit organization since early 2022, we are now very pleased to announce that WTPW is also now recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit organization by virtue of our charitable programs. This means that any charitable donations to WTPW are tax-deductible, wink wink, nudge, nudge.

Next, Warwick, through WTPW, has been chosen as one of twelve communities across the United States to participate in Essential Partners’ Essential Photovoice training program. Essential Partners, which was founded in 1989, helps people build relationships across differences to address their communities’ most pressing challenges. In this Essential Photovoice initiative, Essential Partners will leverage the power of their own Reflective Structured Dialogue (RSD) framework with Interfaith Photovoice’s photo-based community engagement methodology. Six members of WTPW will take part in the four days of training and it is our intention to utilize elements of this approach to dialogue in our upcoming programs. We’ll let you know how it goes.

As perhaps you’ve come to recognize given our many community activities, at the heart of WTPW’s efforts to create a stronger sense of community among all people of Warwick Township is our mission to foster dialogue, greater understanding, and common ground among all people of Warwick, ensuring that every person feels welcomed, heard, and supported. In keeping with this, we will continue to offer our own four-session dialogue series twice a year, in the Spring and Fall, and will endeavor to develop a “level two” series for those who have already participated in level one. Our next WTPW Dialogue Series will take place in person during the first four weeks of May. Please consider joining us. Exact dates, times and location are forthcoming.

There will also be more to come about WTPW’s full 2023 calendar of events and programs including (but certainly not limited to)... This winter “Community Conversations” which is part two of our “You Are Not Alone” Mental Health Series will begin. Next up will be installment two of our “A Day in the Life” program where we come together to learn about the work and passions of our fellow neighbors. Back by popular demand will be Warwick Story Share #3 which is akin to The Moth’s Story Slam with which you may be familiar. All of WTPW’s Action Teams - Mental Health Resilience, Education/Events and Youth Engagement - which head up our various events and activities are meeting this month and coordinating plans alongside the WTPW steering committee for an active and fruitful 2023. Again, stay tuned!

As we start this new year, it is We the People’s wish and intention to continue to bring our community together through our shared humanity, regardless of and in celebration of our differences. We hope that you’ll come along for the ride!

Barb Hyde

Warwick, NY