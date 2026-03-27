Poem: Let’s Hope Spring Has Sprung

Spring arrives once a year, from March until JuneEnjoy this mild weather for summer will arrive soonWe’ve had a rough winter, this is clearly trueWe welcome this scenic season as nature starts anewThe trees come alive, the flowers are in bloomEach bird has its own beautiful tuneDeciduous trees like the maple and oak to name just twoExactly how they change I haven’t a clueThe common Poorwill is the only bird known to hibernateIt must have at least one unique and unusual traitThe animals come out, they appear one by oneThey seem so playful now that winter is doneThose such as bats, groundhogs, bears, chipmunks and miceThe beauty of nature will surely sufficeSo appreciate this wonderment and take it all inUse the senses you’re given again and againThis world has so much to offer if you just take the timeI hope you have enjoyed my creative little rhymeCraig WernickHighland Mills