Poem: Let’s Hope Spring Has Sprung

Spring arrives once a year, from March until June

Enjoy this mild weather for summer will arrive soon



We’ve had a rough winter, this is clearly true

We welcome this scenic season as nature starts anew



The trees come alive, the flowers are in bloom

Each bird has its own beautiful tune



Deciduous trees like the maple and oak to name just two

Exactly how they change I haven’t a clue



The common Poorwill is the only bird known to hibernate

It must have at least one unique and unusual trait



The animals come out, they appear one by one

They seem so playful now that winter is done



Those such as bats, groundhogs, bears, chipmunks and mice

The beauty of nature will surely suffice



So appreciate this wonderment and take it all in

Use the senses you’re given again and again



This world has so much to offer if you just take the time

I hope you have enjoyed my creative little rhyme



Craig Wernick

Highland Mills