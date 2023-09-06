Park Ave. Principal: ‘Elementary school is where students’ formal learning begins’

On behalf of our entire staff I would like to welcome our new and returning students as well as their families to the 2023-2024 school year. We are so excited to see all of our students on Sept. 5. Please note this year’s school hours will be 8:55 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Every start of a new school year is filled with “electricity” as children and adults return to our respective buildings from a summer period that follows different work and play rhythms compared to the September to June calendar period. This feeling is shaped by an understanding that new things await each of us. Some of these include new relational dynamics as students meet new friends, new learning opportunities, as well as schedules that may feel different for all of our learners. As always, our teachers and other staff have been busy preparing to make this transition a meaningful one for all of Park Avenue’s students.

Our district’s vision which is encapsulated by the Portrait of a Graduate remains the hallmark of our efforts. It is imperative that young students begin to acquire the skill sets illustrated by “The Portrait” during their initial school years. After all, elementary school is where students’ formal learning begins.

At Park Avenue we want to create the atmosphere necessary for that learning to demonstrate its relevance, meaningfulness, and its ability to energize our students for a life filled with multifaceted growth.

As I say each year, I am positive that children thirst for these opportunities and know that by working together we can succeed in supporting them on this journey.

Sincerely,

Bill Biniaris

Principal, Park Avenue Elementary School