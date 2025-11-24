Opinion: Happy Thanksgiving

As we begin this week, the last week of November, I would like to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving Day. Whether you are celebrating with friends, family, neighbors or those less fortunate, I encourage everyone to give thanks and offer support and love to those who need it most.

Thanksgiving in America first originated in the 17th century when Plymouth colonists shared a bountiful feast with the Wampanoag people in 1621. This three-day event, which celebrated the colonists’ first successful harvest in the New World, is often referred to as the “First Thanksgiving.” Years later, in 1789, former President George Washington issued the first Thanksgiving proclamation, designating Nov. 26, 1789, as a national day of thanks. The observance was then transformed into a national holiday by former President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. On Oct. 3 of that year, Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of each November, just as it has been ever since.

While the very first Thanksgiving centered around bringing two culturally diverse peoples together to share a meal, at its core, Thanksgiving still focuses on similar traditions and values today. It remains a day friends and family gather to share a meal, celebrate home-cooked, locally grown food, give thanks and reflect on the positive things in life.

The biggest difference between the First Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving today is the state- and nationwide goal each year to ensure families in need not only have access to resources and support services through the cold winter months but can also celebrate the holiday with a hot meal and warm place to sleep.

It is incredible to see the outpouring of love and support from communities all over the state leading up to Thanksgiving each year. Countless New Yorkers, including so many from our Assembly District 98, dedicate time and energy to help those in need, donating food, toys and other goods to charities, volunteering at soup kitchens and food pantries, delivering meals to senior citizens, veterans and those with disabilities and even creating their own Thanksgiving baskets of food, clothing and toiletries to give to struggling families.

If you or someone you know is looking to get involved this Thanksgiving, there are plenty of options out there to look into! If you you wish to donate to the New York State Regional Food Bank, you can log onto https://shorturl.at/Z3qll.You can also visit Feeding New York State’s official website to find other food banks all over the state at https://shorturl.at/do5zb. If you wish to participate in a Turkey Trot to help raise money for local charities, log onto https://shorturl.at/do5zb to find one in New York state near you.

From my family to yours, I hope everyone enjoys a safe and warm Thanksgiving this year!

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS District 98