Opinion: Celebrating the National Guard’s birthday

The National Guard will be celebrating its 389th birthday this Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, making it the oldest U.S. military organization, predating even the Army.

Celebrated on Dec. 13 each year, the National Guard’s birthday commemorates the date in 1636 when the first permanent militia regiments in North America were organized. On Dec. 13, 1636, the Massachusetts Bay Colony General Court ordered the organization of the existing colonial militia into three permanent regiments to better defend the colony. Members of the colonial militia, often referred to as “Minutemen,” would later play a key role in the Revolutionary War.

Years passed, and new legislation emerged, including the Militia Act of 1903 and the National Defense Act of 1916. These pieces of legislation standardized the permanent regiments’ role at both the state and federal levels. Following the creation of the U.S. Department of Defense in 1947, the National Guard’s birth date on Dec. 13, 1636, was officially recognized.

Today, the descendants of the first three regiments include the following four units: the 101st Engineer Battalion, the 101st Field Artillery Regiment, the 181st Infantry Regiment and the 182nd Infantry Regiment, all part of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. These units, descended from the original regiments, are recognized as the oldest units in the U.S. military.

Just as it did nearly four centuries ago when the original regiments were organized, the National Guard continues to serve both state and federal needs, responding to domestic emergencies and also deploying for missions overseas. Domestic emergencies might include assisting communities after a natural disaster, supporting law enforcement officers, offering additional security at the border or providing general support for communities in need. Overseas missions might include combat operations, peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts or establishing and strengthening global partnerships. This versatility and unique ability to provide the personnel and equipment needed to both defend the homeland and offer support overseas make the National Guard an essential part of the U.S. military.

As the son of a Navy veteran and a proud advocate for our veterans and active troops, I understand the significance of each of our U.S. military organizations. Each military branch — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard — plays an essential role in defending and strengthening our great nation.

It is my great honor to wish the National Guard a happy 389th birthday and wish every current and former National Guard member well. We thank you for your service and dedication.

To learn more about the National Guard and its remarkable history, log onto https://www.nationalguard.mil/.

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS District 98