On Terry Anderson’s passing

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Terry Anderson, a cherished member of the Warwick Democratic Committee and a steadfast champion for civic engagement. Terry leaves behind a legacy of resilience and dedication to both journalism and public service.

Surviving nearly seven years of captivity as an AP reporter in Lebanon, Terry emerged not with bitterness, but with an undying zeal to champion freedom of the press and the well-being of journalists globally. His profound contributions to journalism were matched by his commitment to educating future generations and enriching our local political landscape.

In our community and on our committee, Terry was a driving force, encouraging civic participation and leadership. His legacy is a reminder of the power of perseverance and the impact one individual can have on their community and beyond.

Terry’s legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us all. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

The Warwick Town Democratic Committee

Warwick